Pirates lose to Tyler Legacy in bi-district round

The Wylie Pirates gave Tyler Legacy all it could handle in the bi-district round of the state playoffs, with the three-game series coming down to the final inning.

Unfortunately for the Pirates (11-3, 16-15-1), they fell short in three games, losing the final game 2-1 on the road Saturday. Wylie outhit Legacy 5-3 in game three, but the Raiders scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to win.

The Pirates got a strong performance from Brady Dalton over the three-game series. The clean-up hitter was 5-for-9 in the series, including a solo home run in Wylie’s game one victory.

Tyler Legacy advances to face the winner of Bryan and Waxahachie in the area round.

By Kyle Grondin • kgrondin@csmediatexas.com