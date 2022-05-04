WISD to consider rezoning neighborhood

Dozens of students were recognized students for their accomplishments, which took up a majority of the Monday, April 24 meeting.

The Skills USA team at Wylie East High School, Wylie High School and McMillian Junior High were singled out for hard work at the meeting. WHS boys basketball, and the WESH All-State Band, All-State Jazz Band and All-State Choir were also among student groups honored.

Along with the student recognitions, two information items were presented to the board.

The first concerned rezoning the Emerald Vista neighborhood in Wylie from Watkins Elementary to Cox Elementary.

For the full story, see our May 4 issue or subscribe online.