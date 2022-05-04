Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

WISD to consider rezoning neighborhood

by | May 4, 2022 | Latest

Dozens of students were recognized students for their accomplishments, which took up a majority of the Monday, April 24 meeting.

The Skills USA team at Wylie East High School, Wylie High School and McMillian Junior High were singled out for hard work at the meeting. WHS boys basketball, and the WESH All-State Band, All-State Jazz Band and All-State Choir were also among student groups honored.

Along with the student recognitions, two information items were presented to the board.

The first concerned rezoning the Emerald Vista neighborhood in Wylie from Watkins Elementary to Cox Elementary.

For the full story, see our May 4 issue or subscribe online.

0 Comments

Related News

Library to host garden tour

Library to host garden tour

May 4, 2022 |

Seeding between the lines — The Smith Public Library is offering residents an opportunity to grow with a tour of several local gardens. The tour will be held from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, May 7, and is sponsored by the Friends of the Library. All funds raised by...

read more
Wylie East names top graduates￼

Wylie East names top graduates￼

May 4, 2022 |

Hard work and dedication drove two students to earn the highest honors –valedictorian and salutatorian – of the Wylie East High School Class of 2022. Rankings at Wylie East High School place Kayla Nguyen as valedictorian and Hanna Harmon as salutatorian. Kayla posted...

read more
Playoff dates set for Wylie, Wylie East

Playoff dates set for Wylie, Wylie East

May 3, 2022 | ,

UIL baseball and softball playoff schedule for the weekend of Friday, May 6. Bi-district baseball Wylie Pirates (11-3, 15-14-1) vs. Tyler Legacy Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday at Wylie Game 2: 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Tyler's Mike Carter Field. Game 3 (if necessary): Immediately...

read more
Berhane, Popelka qualify for state

Berhane, Popelka qualify for state

May 2, 2022 | ,

Wylie High School will send two participants down to Austin for the UIL Track and Field State Championship. After winning the District 9-6A and Area meets, the Pirates finished fifth overall at the Region II meet at Waco Midway on April 29-30 with 36 points. The boys’...

read more
Wylie battles to defeat Horn in three games

Wylie battles to defeat Horn in three games

May 2, 2022 | ,

Facing back-to-back games of win-or-go-home, the Wylie Pirates found another gear. Trailing Mesquite Horn 1-0 in their three-game series in the bi-district round of the state playoffs, the No. 8 Pirates (14-0, 29-7) won two straight games to advance to the second...

read more
Pedal car races are Sunday

Pedal car races are Sunday

Apr 29, 2022 |

The Wylie Downtown Merchants Association is hosting the annual pedal car race for children ages 2 to 5 from 1 until 5 p.m. Sunday, May 1, on Ballard Avenue in downtown. Children will select a unique car of their choice provided and decorated by local merchants and...

read more
Gold ribbon event set for April 30

Gold ribbon event set for April 30

Apr 28, 2022 |

The Collin County Commissioners Court and the Collin County Historical Commission are hosting the Fifteenth Annual Preservation Celebration and Awards Ceremony: ‘A Gold Ribbon Event’ Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Wylie....

read more
Wylie beats Sachse, one win from district title

Wylie beats Sachse, one win from district title

Apr 28, 2022 | ,

The Wylie Pirates conquered their last big hurdle on the way to a district championship. With a 4-3 home victory over Sachse on April 26, Wylie (10-3, 14-13-1) remains tied for first place in the District 9-6A standings. With a win on the road against North Garland on...

read more
Subscribe
Subscribe