Seeding between the lines — The Smith Public Library is offering residents an opportunity to grow with a tour of several local gardens.

The tour will be held from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, May 7, and is sponsored by the Friends of the Library. All funds raised by the tour will go toward the library garden.

Library Director Ofilia Barrera said although this is the first garden tour, she wants it to become an annual event.

For the full story, see our May 4 issue or subscribe online.