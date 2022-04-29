Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Pedal car races are Sunday

by | Apr 29, 2022 | Latest

The Wylie Downtown Merchants Association is hosting the annual pedal car race for children ages 2 to 5 from 1 until 5 p.m. Sunday, May 1, on Ballard Avenue in downtown.

Children will select a unique car of their choice provided and decorated by local merchants and race 500 inches down Ballard Avenue.

Check-in for children ages 2-3 is at 1 p.m. and the race starts at 2 p.m. Check-in for children 4-5 is at 2 p.m. and the race begins at 3 p.m.

Registration cost $15 and can be completed at discoverwylie.com or wylietexas.gov.

0 Comments

Related News

Gold ribbon event set for April 30

Gold ribbon event set for April 30

Apr 28, 2022 |

The Collin County Commissioners Court and the Collin County Historical Commission are hosting the Fifteenth Annual Preservation Celebration and Awards Ceremony: ‘A Gold Ribbon Event’ Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Wylie....

read more
Wylie beats Sachse, one win from district title

Wylie beats Sachse, one win from district title

Apr 28, 2022 | ,

The Wylie Pirates conquered their last big hurdle on the way to a district championship. With a 4-3 home victory over Sachse on April 26, Wylie (10-3, 14-13-1) remains tied for first place in the District 9-6A standings. With a win on the road against North Garland on...

read more
We will reap what we sow

We will reap what we sow

Apr 28, 2022 | ,

By Kris Segrest When a farmer has a barren field, what does he do? He could complain about it. He could make excuses for it. He could pray about it. Yet, none of these things will help him until he plants a seed. He must get the seed in the ground to see the condition...

read more
Council denies planned development

Council denies planned development

Apr 27, 2022 |

Wylie City Council held three public hearings concerning zoning changes during the April 26 regular council meeting. The first public hearing concerned a zoning change for a 47-acre lot near Smith Elementary School from agriculture-30 to a planned development-single...

read more
Property owners outcry value increases

Property owners outcry value increases

Apr 27, 2022 |

Wylie property owners should have received their annual appraised value estimates last week from the county.  Many have been expressing concerns about the increases they are seeing, an indication that property values are continuing to rise in the area. The valuations...

read more
TEA offers library materials guidance

TEA offers library materials guidance

Apr 27, 2022 |

In response to many Texas parents’ complaints about inappropriate material in school libraries, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) released updated guidelines on procuring, reviewing and banning books. The model, which can be found on the TEA website, is designed to...

read more
Teen Court offers several benefits

Teen Court offers several benefits

Apr 27, 2022 |

A ticket for most adults may mean a fine or a defensive driving course, but for area teens, it could mean a chance to participate in Teen Court. Wylie’s Teen Court program provides students, not just from Wylie but the surrounding areas as well, an opportunity to...

read more
Jackson sets school record

Jackson sets school record

Apr 25, 2022 | ,

In Princeton, Wylie East’s junior Charis Jackson advances to the Regionals after winning a gold medal. Jackson placed first in the boys 400-meter dash (47.92) at the District 9/10-5A Area Track and Field Championships. Sophomore Kory Boyd will join Jackson after...

read more
Subscribe
Subscribe