Pedal car races are Sunday

The Wylie Downtown Merchants Association is hosting the annual pedal car race for children ages 2 to 5 from 1 until 5 p.m. Sunday, May 1, on Ballard Avenue in downtown.

Children will select a unique car of their choice provided and decorated by local merchants and race 500 inches down Ballard Avenue.

Check-in for children ages 2-3 is at 1 p.m. and the race starts at 2 p.m. Check-in for children 4-5 is at 2 p.m. and the race begins at 3 p.m.

Registration cost $15 and can be completed at discoverwylie.com or wylietexas.gov.