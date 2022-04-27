Teen Court offers several benefits

A ticket for most adults may mean a fine or a defensive driving course, but for area teens, it could mean a chance to participate in Teen Court.

Wylie’s Teen Court program provides students, not just from Wylie but the surrounding areas as well, an opportunity to learn about the criminal justice system. Volunteers in the program gain valuable court experience while serving as a teen juror, prosecuting attorney and defense attorney.

Alex Ocanas, juvenile case manager for the Wylie Municipal Court, oversees the Teen Court program. It is a unique special program authorized by the Texas Legislature, said Ocanas, and allows any juvenile who receives a Class C Misdemeanor to choose to have their case heard through the Teen Court program.

For the full story, see our April 27 issue or subscribe online.