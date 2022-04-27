TEA offers library materials guidance

In response to many Texas parents’ complaints about inappropriate material in school libraries, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) released updated guidelines on procuring, reviewing and banning books.

The model, which can be found on the TEA website, is designed to help education agencies that have reached out to them for guidance after experiencing challenges regarding library materials.

The new policy provides insight into how parents and trustees can become more involved in the book selection process.

According to the new policy, it is the responsibility of the district-level library supervisor, or similar position, to work with library staff and administration on implementing the new guidelines.

For the full story, see our April 27 issue or subscribe online.