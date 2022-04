Wylie property owners should have received their annual appraised value estimates last week from the county. Many have been expressing concerns about the increases they are seeing, an indication that property values are continuing to rise in the area.

The valuations were mailed by Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD) and if the owner disagrees with the appraised amount, they have a deadline of May 16 to protest.

