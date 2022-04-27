Council denies planned development

Wylie City Council held three public hearings concerning zoning changes during the April 26 regular council meeting.

The first public hearing concerned a zoning change for a 47-acre lot near Smith Elementary School from agriculture-30 to a planned development-single family.

Several residents spoke out against the development when the council opened the public hearing.

Ultimately, council voted to deny the zoning change.

The second public hearing concerned a special use permit (SUP) to allow a restaurant with drive-thru service located at 2020 North State Highway 78.

No one spoke in favor or objection, and council approved the SUP.

The final public hearing concerned a zoning change from commercial corridor to planned development – commercial industrial for eight acres located between Eubanks Lane and Springcreek Parkway on the north side of SH 78.

No one spoke during the public hearing, and council approved the SUP.

