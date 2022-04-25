Jackson sets school record

In Princeton, Wylie East’s junior Charis Jackson advances to the Regionals after winning a gold medal. Jackson placed first in the boys 400-meter dash (47.92) at the District 9/10-5A Area Track and Field Championships. Sophomore Kory Boyd will join Jackson after placing second in the 200-meter dash (21.99). The Raiders placed fourth in the boys 4×400 relay (3:19.48).

Madison Gauthier earned a spot in the Regionals after finishing second in the girls discus throw (119’08”). Nyle Mathis placed fourth in the triple jump (39’01.50”).

Wylie East placed 16th in the boys standings and 18th in the girls standings. Argyle Liberty Christian, Midland Christian and Nolan Catholic were the top three boys finalists. Midland Christian, Argyle Liberty Christian and Nolan Catholic were the top three girls finalists. The Regionals will be held at UTA’s Maverick Stadium in Arlington from April 29-30.

By T.R. Armstrong • news@csmediatexas.com