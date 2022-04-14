Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Wylie boys win district, girls finish second

by | Apr 14, 2022 | Latest, Sports

The Wylie Pirates boys track and field team walked away as district champions Wednesday night. 

Competing in the 9-6A championship at Williams Stadium, the boys finished first overall with 205 points. They beat out Naaman Forest (113 points), Sachse (79 points), Garland (61 points) and South Garland (51 points) in the top five. Wylie finished second overall with 175 points on the girls’ side, narrowly losing out to district winners Sachse (206 points). Naaman Forest finished third (81 points). 

With the top four in each event qualifying for the area meet, Wylie had 16 athletes qualify on the boys’ side, including competing in multiple events. Logan Popelka took first place in the 100-meter (10.10) and 400-meter races (48.93). The Boston University signee qualified for state last season and owns one of the nation’s fastest 400-meter times this season. 

Other meet winners included Jacob Smith, Canyon Hall, Christopher Lewis and Nathanael Berhane for the Pirates. Hall finished in first place in the 110-meter hurdles (14.57) and discus (161-07), setting personal records in both events. He also qualified for the 300-meter hurdles and shot put as well. Other meet winners included Jacob Smith, Canyon Hall, Christopher Lewis and Nathanael Berhane for the Pirates.

Smith finished first overall in the pole vaulting event (14-06), beating out his teammate Christopher Knauss (14-0). In other field events, Lewis won the high jump event (06-02) while finishing second in the triple jump (44-10). 

Berhane won the long-distance events, placing first in 1600 (4:27.32) and 3200 (9:37.97). The Pirates filled the podium in both events, with Hunter Jackson finishing second in each event and Caden Biltz in the 1600 and Nathan Moore in the 3200 earning the bronze medal.

Landin Wolfe, Gavin Medina, Emeka Nwokedi and the 4×400 team of Aidan Isom, Jacob Kelley, Trystan Hutchison and Seth Kramer also qualified for the area meet. Kramer also qualified in the long jump. 

Not to be outdone, the Wylie girls also had several area qualifiers. Taylor Washington won both the 100-meter hurdles (14.66) and 300-meter hurdles (48.43), while her teammates Arissa Grace McGowan (14.86) and Teran Rogers (15.13) finished second and third in the 100-meter hurdles. 

Liv Lambert also took home gold in two events, winning 1600 (5:26.96) and 3200 (11:42.34), while her teammate Abigail Bray finished second and third, respectively. 

Jordan Sewell was the final Wylie winner in the field events, placing first in the pole vault (08-00) ahead of teammate Isabella Wiemann on a tiebreaker.

Anuil Iwuji, Chioma Obi, Carley Hall, Olaoreofe Israel and Carringtyn Johnson also qualified for area, along with all three of the girls’ relay teams.

The Pirates will compete in the area meet at Williams Stadium in Garland on April 21.

To read the full story, see next week’s issue. For more news and sports stories, see The Wylie News in print or online. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

By Kyle Grondin • kgrondin@csmediatexas.com

0 Comments

Related News

Substance abuse resources available

Substance abuse resources available

Apr 13, 2022 |

Millions of Americans battle drug and alcohol addiction, but Collin County residents facing these issues have a resource they might not know about.  The Collin County Substance Abuse Program, first established 32 years ago and served 58 clients in its first year,...

read more
Council approves commerical development

Council approves commerical development

Apr 13, 2022 |

Wylie city council held three public hearings, two for zoning changes and one amending the downtown zoning ordinance, during the April 12 council meeting. Council considered a zoning change from commercial corridor to planned development – commercial industrial for a...

read more
FBW to rebrand as The Cross Church

FBW to rebrand as The Cross Church

Apr 13, 2022 |

Lead Pastor of First Baptist Church Wylie Kris Segrest believes when God gives the church a new assignment, He also gives the church a new name. FBW, which has been serving the city for nearly 152 years, will soon be called The Cross Church.  “This has been a...

read more
Preparation Key for severe weather

Preparation Key for severe weather

Apr 13, 2022 |

Preparedness and awareness are key when it comes to planning for severe weather, especially as warmer temperatures increase the risk of thunderstorms and tornadoes. Residents across North Texas experienced bouts of severe weather in recent weeks, including a tornado...

read more
Senior center prom returns

Senior center prom returns

Apr 13, 2022 |

It may be prom season for area high school students, but senior citizens can have fun too. The Wylie Senior Center is once again hosting its annual prom after a two-year hiatus. The prom is sock hop themed this year and will be held from noon until 2 p.m. Friday,...

read more
Football schedules for WHS, WEHS

Football schedules for WHS, WEHS

Apr 12, 2022 | ,

Football season is around the corner for the Wylie Pirates and Wylie East Raiders.  With spring approaching and a new season in the fall, there is plenty of changes and reasons for excitement for both programs. Wylie East officially moves up to 6A in the fall...

read more
Program to clear names launched

Program to clear names launched

Apr 11, 2022 |

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis’ office is launching the Expunction 2022 Initiative which aims to help individuals clear their name. Supporting the program are the Collin County branch of the NAACP, Legal Aid of Northwest Texas, Collin County Bar...

read more
State unemployment rate drops slightly

State unemployment rate drops slightly

Apr 8, 2022 |

The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) announced the seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate for February was 4.7%, a decrease of 0.1% from January.According to a March 25 news release, the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex recorded an unemployment rate of 4.1% in...

read more
Wylie FFA show season ends

Wylie FFA show season ends

Apr 6, 2022 |

The show season for Wylie FFA ended last month, but the work is not over for FFA students. “We get a little bit of a pause,” said Wylie East FFA Teacher Valerie Turner. “But FFA is 100% year-round.” Turner said the students have Career Development Events (CDE) next....

read more