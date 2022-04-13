Preparation Key for severe weather

Preparedness and awareness are key when it comes to planning for severe weather, especially as warmer temperatures increase the risk of thunderstorms and tornadoes.

Residents across North Texas experienced bouts of severe weather in recent weeks, including a tornado watch.

Wylie Emergency Management Coordinator Debbie Buccino said residents should begin preparations by checking weather forecasts and be alert to the possibility of severe storms and tornadoes.

