Wylie FFA show season ends

The show season for Wylie FFA ended last month, but the work is not over for FFA students.

“We get a little bit of a pause,” said Wylie East FFA Teacher Valerie Turner. “But FFA is 100% year-round.”

Turner said the students have Career Development Events (CDE) next. After a handful of practices, they will compete at the area level at the end of the month with the possibility of advancing to state.

The show season consists of the Collin County Junior Livestock Show, shows in Houston and San Antonio, and the Wylie FFA Sale and Show held from March 23 through March 26.

