Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Historic real estate values seen in Texas

by | Apr 2, 2022 | Latest

The Texas Association of Appraisal Districts (TAAD) announced last week historic growth in Texas real estate values.

According to the association, regions throughout the state have seen increases in values between 10% and 50% since last year.

“The Texas real estate market is growing as fast as we have ever seen it in the state’s history,” said Alvin Lankford, president of the association. “We have all seen the countless stories about people who move to Texas from other states. This increase in population contributes to a shortage of homes available and to the increase in prices paid for homes.”

Lankford also said that according to state law, appraisal districts are to appraise property at its market value.

“We are regulated by the state of Texas to make sure we do our jobs fairly and accurately,” Lankford said. “We follow the law, state regulations and the reality of real estate market sales when making our determinations.”

Since Texas does not have personal income tax, cities, counties, hospitals, school districts and community colleges rely heavily on property taxes. Taxing entities set the tax rates that determine the amount of taxes paid by homeowners and businesses.

According to a TAAD news release, an increase in property taxes is sometimes needed to keep vital services, such as police and fire departments, schools and hospitals, adequately funded.
The state of Texas also receives about $5.6 billion in a two-year budget cycle. In the most recent budget passed by the legislature, the state expected property tax collections would increase by 6% in the two-year budget period.

“For many of us, our home is our largest investment, an increase in market value can be considered a blessing,” Lankford said. “However, many people equate an increase in market value to mean an equal increase in property taxes, which is not always the case.”

The increase in what an individual owes in property taxes is unlikely to be proportional to the increase in home value, Lankford said.

There is a cap of 10% on the amount the assessed value can go up for properties with a homestead exemption and homeowners over the age of 65 and disabled veterans have additional protections.

Lankford also said there are caps limiting how much additional revenue from property taxes a taxing unit can collect without going to the voters for approval.

Collin County Chief Appraiser Bo Daffin said the Collin Central Appraisal District is continuing to analyze market data as it prepares to mail 2022 appraisal notices, which go out April 15.

“We are anticipating an average home value appraisal increase toward the middle of the range shown,” Daffin said. “We are expecting an average increase of 28% to 30%, comparing 2021 to 2022 average home appraisals for the county.”

0 Comments

Related News

Human remains identified as missing Wylie woman

Human remains identified as missing Wylie woman

Apr 1, 2022 |

Partial human remains found on February 26 in Sachse were identified as a missing Wylie female.  On Thursday, March 31, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the skeletal remains found in a creek bed in the 4500 block of Merritt Rd, belonged to...

read more
Ravages of drought not far from Texans’ minds

Ravages of drought not far from Texans’ minds

Apr 1, 2022 | ,

By Jeremy B. Mazur The trials of drought weave throughout the story of Texas in tales of devastation that had lasting effects on the families, businesses, and communities that survived them. These withering dry times prompted Texans to make big changes to shore up...

read more
Staff forecast presented at ISD meeting

Staff forecast presented at ISD meeting

Mar 30, 2022 |

Continued growth and rising inflation were the focus of several discussions at the Monday, March 21, Wylie ISD board of trustees meeting. Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Casey Whittle gave an overview of the 2022-23 staff forecast. Whittle said the...

read more
City council celebrates Women’s History Month

City council celebrates Women’s History Month

Mar 30, 2022 |

In honor of Women’s History Month, city council took a moment during the March 22 meeting to celebrate several women at City Hall. “We wanted to do something special to celebrate [Women’s History Month],” Mayor Matthew Porter said.  Assistant City Manager Renae...

read more
State primary runoff election set for May

State primary runoff election set for May

Mar 30, 2022 |

Collin County residents who voted in the March primary will be asked to head to the polls again to settle races where there wasn’t a clear winner. To win most Texas elections, candidates must receive more than 50% of the vote. When there is no clear winner, officials...

read more
Vitale’s late goal helps Wylie advance

Vitale’s late goal helps Wylie advance

Mar 29, 2022 | ,

Jordyn Vitale scored with 14 minutes remaining and the Wylie Pirates advanced to the regional quarterfinals with a 1-0 win over Lake Ridge Tuesday night in Dallas. Head coach Chris Bezner said before the No. 3 Wylie Pirates area round playoff match that winning late...

read more
Two games, 49 runs for Pirates’ softball

Two games, 49 runs for Pirates’ softball

Mar 29, 2022 | ,

The Wylie Pirates continued their winning ways with two more dominant victories.  Wylie (6-0, 17-3) scored 49 runs over two games to improve to six straight wins in district play. They opened the week with a 31-0 win over North Garland.  The Pirates had 16...

read more
Raiders win on walk-off single

Raiders win on walk-off single

Mar 26, 2022 | ,

Kolby Atkins' single in the bottom of the seventh inning sparks Wylie East's 5-4 win over Rock Hill Friday night. Atkins singled with two outs after Cade Roeschen tripled early in the inning. Tyler Stroup earned the victory for the Raiders (4-0, 9-3-1), allowing just...

read more
A league of their own

A league of their own

Mar 25, 2022 | ,

Long before Collin County residents headed to the polls for early voting in the Primary Election last month, volunteers belonging to a decades-old association logged many hours behind the scenes to ensure voters were registered and informed. When Texas women finally...

read more
Early goal lifts Wylie into area round

Early goal lifts Wylie into area round

Mar 25, 2022 | ,

Lindsey Beyers scored three minutes into the bi-district playoff matchup. From there, it was a defensive battle as the Wylie Pirates (14-0, 21-0-3) hung on to beat Tyler Legacy 1-0 Thursday night. The Pirates got multiple key saves from Caleigh Monroe and Jordyn...

read more