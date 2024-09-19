Tour ghostly downtown haunts

Taylor Vaughn-Thomas, Jessie Mejia and Ofilia Berrera act out roles in last year’s ghost tours sponsored by the library, the historical society and parks and recreation. Courtesy photo

Wylie’s history comes alive this fall with the return of the Wylie Whispers Ghost Tour, where the “ghosts” of early leading citizens will tell tales of the town’s haunts and heritage.

The third annual ghost tour, scheduled for Oct. 4-5, promises to offer an eerie, yet educational evening for first-time visitors and returning guests alike.

Sponsored by the Smith Public Library, the Wylie Historical Society and Wylie Parks and Recreation, the event takes participants on a guided journey through downtown Wylie, where stories of unexplained happenings await at historic buildings. New characters and fresh content have been added to this year’s tour, ensuring a captivating experience for everyone.

During the tour, volunteers from the Wylie Historical Society will portray prominent citizens from the town’s past, including Marshal Hamilton P. Howrey, Santa Fe Railway agent Col. W.D. Wylie, telephone operators Lovilla Creel and Minnie Rogers Walker, undertaker George Washington Housewright, saloon keeper Bettie Garrison and society matron Mattie Brown. These figures will share stories about Wylie’s history and some of the ghostly rumors that have surrounded certain landmarks over the years.

Tours will depart from the Welcome Center at the Brown House, located at 301 N. Ballard Ave., beginning at 7 p.m. and leaving every 15 minutes. Each tour lasts about 45 minutes. Tickets can be purchased online at wyliehistoricalsociety.org.

The Welcome Center will remain open after hours for ghost tour participants, offering the chance to explore four October exhibits: “Mourning Rituals of the Victorians,” “Dia de los Muertos,” a display on Harry Houdini’s debunking of spirit mediums, and Orson Welles’ famous 1938 radio broadcast of “War of the Worlds.”

The exhibits are free and open to the public, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., until the end of October.

For additional information, contact Tracy Lawson at [email protected].