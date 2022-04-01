Human remains identified as missing Wylie woman

Partial human remains found on February 26 in Sachse were identified as a missing Wylie female.

On Thursday, March 31, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the skeletal remains found in a creek bed in the 4500 block of Merritt Rd, belonged to Faiza Fahad. She was last seen last year on May 12 when she voluntarily left her residence in Wylie.

Fahad’s remains were initially discovered by a contracting crew who was performing general land maintenance and clearing on a property.

At the request of the Sachse Police Department, Wylie Police Crime Scene Unit responded to assist in the investigation of the human remains.

At this time, no cause of death has been determined and the investigation is ongoing.

The Wylie Police Department, Sachse Police Department, Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are all working together to identify additional information that will lead to the recovery of any additional remains belonging to Fahad and/or her cause of death.