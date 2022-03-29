Vitale’s late goal helps Wylie advance

Jordyn Vitale scored with 14 minutes remaining and the Wylie Pirates advanced to the regional quarterfinals with a 1-0 win over Lake Ridge Tuesday night in Dallas.

Head coach Chris Bezner said before the No. 3 Wylie Pirates area round playoff match that winning late in the season required 80 full minutes of focus and discipline. In a physical battle, the Pirates stayed disciplined as ever defensively, setting up a dramatic second half.

With the game scoreless late, Vitale converted on the pass from Morgan Brown to give her team the advantage. They were able to hold it out from there and advance to play Rockwall at a date to be determined. The Lady Yellowjackets advanced after defeating Duncanville 1-0 in the second round.

Continue to follow The Wylie News for more Wylie girls soccer coverage.

To read the full story, see next week’s issue. For more news and sports stories, see The Wylie News in print or online. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

By Kyle Grondin • kgrondin@csmediatexas.com