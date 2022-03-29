Two games, 49 runs for Pirates’ softball

The Wylie Pirates continued their winning ways with two more dominant victories.

Wylie (6-0, 17-3) scored 49 runs over two games to improve to six straight wins in district play. They opened the week with a 31-0 win over North Garland.

The Pirates had 16 hits in the game, capitalizing on extra-base hits and nine Raider errors in the game. Jordyn Merrett, Sydney Murphy and Emma Kloepping all hit home runs for Wylie in the game, while the team also added four triples.

Wylie continued their district dominance with an 18-0 win over Naaman Forest last Friday, March 25 on the road. Hannah Messer was the winning pitcher for the Pirates, hurling a shutout in the game.

The team played solid defense in the win, limiting the Lady Ranger’s opportunities throughout the game.

Wylie sits atop the district standings with a perfect record, one game ahead of Sachse for the season. They’ve outscored 9-6A opponents 117-2 this year and are hopeful to win a second straight district championship with eight games remaining.

By Kyle Grondin • kgrondin@csmediatexas.com