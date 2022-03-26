Raiders win on walk-off single

Kolby Atkins’ single in the bottom of the seventh inning sparks Wylie East’s 5-4 win over Rock Hill Friday night.

Atkins singled with two outs after Cade Roeschen tripled early in the inning. Tyler Stroup earned the victory for the Raiders (4-0, 9-3-1), allowing just one hit and no runs in three relief innings.

Wylie East continues its season Tuesday, March 29, on the road against Princeton.

By Kyle Grondin • kgrondin@csmediatexas.com