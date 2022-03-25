Early goal lifts Wylie into area round

Lindsey Beyers scored three minutes into the bi-district playoff matchup.

From there, it was a defensive battle as the Wylie Pirates (14-0, 21-0-3) hung on to beat Tyler Legacy 1-0 Thursday night. The Pirates got multiple key saves from Caleigh Monroe and Jordyn Vitale assisted on the lone goal.

The District 9-6A champions will now play the winner of Harker Heights and Lake Ridge in the area round next week. Those two teams face off Friday night. Continue to follow The Wylie News for scheduling updates.

By Kyle Grondin • kgrondin@csmediatexas.com