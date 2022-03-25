Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Early goal lifts Wylie into area round

by | Mar 25, 2022 | Latest, Sports

Lindsey Beyers scored three minutes into the bi-district playoff matchup.

From there, it was a defensive battle as the Wylie Pirates (14-0, 21-0-3) hung on to beat Tyler Legacy 1-0 Thursday night. The Pirates got multiple key saves from Caleigh Monroe and Jordyn Vitale assisted on the lone goal.

The District 9-6A champions will now play the winner of Harker Heights and Lake Ridge in the area round next week. Those two teams face off Friday night. Continue to follow The Wylie News for scheduling updates.

To read the full story, see next week’s issue. For more news and sports stories, see The Wylie News in print or online. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

By Kyle Grondin • kgrondin@csmediatexas.com

