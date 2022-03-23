Community leaders discuss women’s history

As the daughter of one of the first Black teachers in Plano ISD, Wylie Assistant City Manager Renae Ollie’s mother was a very influential figure in her life.

“That gave me my first glimpse of what it means to persevere and work hard for what you want,” Ollie said. “That is how she taught us. You can be and have whatever you want if you have a passion for it and work hard for it.”

And when the district desegregated in the mid-60s, Ollie’s mother was named an elite teacher.

Ollie said her mother’s philosophy has been ingrained in her and is a part of who she is as a professional.

One of Ollie’s heroes is Rosa Parks, the civil rights activist who, in 1955, refused a bus driver’s order to vacate her seat for a white passenger.

For the full story, see our March 23 issue or subscribe online.