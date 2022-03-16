Commissioners oppose firearms to take deer in county

The Collin County Commissioners Court agreed last week to oppose a petition that would allow the use of firearms to harvest deer in Collin County.

The petition. which will be heard during a March 24 regular meeting of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission, would cause Collin, Dallas, Grayson and Rockwall counties to lose their archery-equipment only designation in the taking of white-tailed deer.

The majority of counties in the state allow firearms to be used to harvest white-tailed deer during general and youth seasons, and on land with special managed lands deer permit (MLDP) seasons.

For the full story, see our March 16 issue or subscribe online.