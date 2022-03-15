Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Wylie clinches district championship

by | Mar 15, 2022 | Latest, Sports

For the second year in a row, the Wylie Pirates girls soccer team is celebrating a district championship. 

This season, Wylie (14-0, 20-0-3) is doing it in an undefeated fashion. 

The No. 3 Pirates final two wins came against North Garland and South Garland last week, winning both contests 6-0. Wylie finished the district slate in dominating fashion, with head coach Chris Bezner saying the team is playing some of its best soccer at the right time of the season. 

“I’m just super proud of them,” Bezner said. “We talked for so many months about how we weren’t sure what our identity was going to be with an almost new group, but this team stepped in and overcame everything. They worked hard and soaked up coaching really well. They’re never satisfied with just a win, they want to know how they can play their best and we’re starting to see the fruits of the labor.”

Wylie finished their season eerily similar to the season before. They outscored their opponents 70-6 over the course of the season, allowing just two goals in district play. 

“Our backline isn’t as flashy as we’ve been in the past, but we are very disciplined,” Bezner said. “We’re always stepping in the right place and working well as a unit. It’s neat to see them work things out on the field and it helps our team play well. The midfielders play well in front of them and can press higher and the goalkeepers play well behind them.” 

Wylie now awaits their postseason matchup, with regular-season games scheduled to play through March 22. With the calendar set by District 9-6A, the Pirates will have nearly two weeks off before their first playoff game. After that break hurt Wylie last season, coach Bezner said the team will approach this time differently.

To read the full story and see the boys soccer update, see next week’s issue. For more news and sports stories, see The Wylie News in print or online. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

By Kyle Grondin • kgrondin@csmediatexas.com

0 Comments

Related News

East cruises to postseason with wins

East cruises to postseason with wins

Mar 15, 2022 | ,

Wylie East’s soccer teams are preparing for the postseason, punching their tickets with one game to spare.  On the boys side, East (9-3-1, 11-4-3) is seven points up on fourth-place Lovejoy, sitting in third place overall. The Raiders picked up a win and a draw...

read more
Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Texas

Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Texas

Mar 11, 2022 |

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of North Texas, including Collin County, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. tonight. According to NWS, hazardous travel conditions are expected, particularly on bridges and overpasses, as the winter weather is...

read more
Council approves NTMWD easement

Council approves NTMWD easement

Mar 9, 2022 |

Wylie residents who use the walking trail at Meadowview Park may experience a temporary inconvenience as the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) installs a new waterline. After holding a public hearing, council approved an easement request from NTMWD to...

read more
Achievements celebrated; DOI plan approved

Achievements celebrated; DOI plan approved

Mar 9, 2022 | ,

Wylie East and Wylie High School students filled the meeting room at the administration building as Wylie ISD trustees celebrated their achievements during the Monday, Feb. 28 regular meeting. Students from several organizations in both high schools were honored for...

read more
In-Sync adds to its exotic family

In-Sync adds to its exotic family

Mar 8, 2022 | ,

In-Sync Exotics founder Vicky Keahey has participated in a lion’s share of exotic animal rescues for almost 22 years, and the most recent one is no different. The Wylie nonprofit now has even more mouths to feed — big mouths — that belong to nine tigers, seven female...

read more
X-Treme Green event is tomorrow

X-Treme Green event is tomorrow

Mar 4, 2022 |

The city of Wylie and Community Waste Disposal (CWD) will once again host X-Treme Green from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Wylie Service Center, located at 949 Hensley Lane, behind Founders Park. The event is for Wylie residents only and will accept...

read more
City honors Black History Month

City honors Black History Month

Mar 3, 2022 |

The Wylie City Council and city staff took a moment to recognize Black History Month with Wylie resident Emma Stafford, during the Feb. 22 council meeting. Throughout February, many of Stafford’s personal belongings were featured at the Smith Public Library in honor...

read more
Taylor drops re-election bid

Taylor drops re-election bid

Mar 3, 2022 |

U.S. District 3 Rep. Van Taylor announced he will concede his bid for re-election to his runoff opponent, Keith Self, after admitting to a nine-month extramarital affair. The two-term Republican made the announcement Wednesday, March 2. “About a year ago, I made a...

read more
Wylie dominates district opener

Wylie dominates district opener

Mar 3, 2022 | ,

The Wylie Pirates won their first district game of the season, defeating South Garland 29-0 Tuesday night. The Pirates (1-0, 9-4) capitalized on 17 hits and four Titan errors to win the game. Jordyn Merrett hit a home run, while Sarah Roberge hit a double and a...

read more