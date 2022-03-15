Wylie clinches district championship

For the second year in a row, the Wylie Pirates girls soccer team is celebrating a district championship.

This season, Wylie (14-0, 20-0-3) is doing it in an undefeated fashion.

The No. 3 Pirates final two wins came against North Garland and South Garland last week, winning both contests 6-0. Wylie finished the district slate in dominating fashion, with head coach Chris Bezner saying the team is playing some of its best soccer at the right time of the season.

“I’m just super proud of them,” Bezner said. “We talked for so many months about how we weren’t sure what our identity was going to be with an almost new group, but this team stepped in and overcame everything. They worked hard and soaked up coaching really well. They’re never satisfied with just a win, they want to know how they can play their best and we’re starting to see the fruits of the labor.”

Wylie finished their season eerily similar to the season before. They outscored their opponents 70-6 over the course of the season, allowing just two goals in district play.

“Our backline isn’t as flashy as we’ve been in the past, but we are very disciplined,” Bezner said. “We’re always stepping in the right place and working well as a unit. It’s neat to see them work things out on the field and it helps our team play well. The midfielders play well in front of them and can press higher and the goalkeepers play well behind them.”

Wylie now awaits their postseason matchup, with regular-season games scheduled to play through March 22. With the calendar set by District 9-6A, the Pirates will have nearly two weeks off before their first playoff game. After that break hurt Wylie last season, coach Bezner said the team will approach this time differently.

To read the full story and see the boys soccer update, see next week’s issue. For more news and sports stories, see The Wylie News in print or online. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

By Kyle Grondin • kgrondin@csmediatexas.com