Council approves NTMWD easement

Wylie residents who use the walking trail at Meadowview Park may experience a temporary inconvenience as the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) installs a new waterline.

After holding a public hearing, council approved an easement request from NTMWD to install a 42-inch waterline during the March 8 regular council meeting.

Parks and Recreation Director Robert Diaz said the new easement will overlay an existing waterline easement and during construction, select areas including the walking trail will be unavailable for residents to use.

When council opened the hearing, no residents spoke in favor or opposition.

In other business, council approved a zoning change from neighborhood services to planned development-multifamily to allow for an income adjusted social services development on 2.47 acres located at 511 West Brown Street.

Council also awarded Dunaway Associates with a Professional Services Project Order for site evaluation, design and plans for a dog park and two splash pads for $301,615.

An amendment to an agreement with Binkley and Barfield for engineering services concerning McMillen Road reconstruction for $261,500 was also approved.

