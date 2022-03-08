Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

In-Sync adds to its exotic family

by | Mar 8, 2022 | Latest, news

In-Sync Exotics founder Vicky Keahey has participated in a lion’s share of exotic animal rescues for almost 22 years, and the most recent one is no different.

The Wylie nonprofit now has even more mouths to feed — big mouths — that belong to nine tigers, seven female and two males, that were welcomed to the facility two weeks ago.

The nine tigers were voluntarily donated by Doug Terranova of Kaufman, owner of Terranova Enterprises, Inc., to the In-Sync facility located at 3430 Skyview Drive in Wylie.

The tigers surrendered by Terranova are typical of some of In-Sync’s past rescues — they were used in the entertainment industry including TV and film appearances, photo shoots, and circus performances.

In 2019, the USDA permanently revoked Terranova’s tiger handling license and fined him for multiple violations of the Animal Welfare Act.

“These cats have been on our radar for years, knowing we could provide a better home for them. So, when the opportunity finally came, we knew we would do everything possible to rescue them.”

Vicky Keahey, In-Sync founder

The staff believe that all of the tigers are in good health, said Keahey, “but they will undergo checkups from In-Sync’s veterinarian Dr. Cameron Ratliff and team.”

Finding space for the new cats didn’t present a problem thanks to some advance planning on behalf of In-Sync. Recently, the nonprofit completed its new 10,000 square foot bobcat enclosure, says Keahey, “which allowed us to move animals around, freeing up other enclosures and playgrounds.”

Pasha and Gunther, two of In-Sync’s newest residents, enjoy their new space.

In addition, because all the cats came from the same owner, many of them lived together, she said, “so we only need three areas to house all of them.”

While this isn’t the largest rescue in the nonprofit’s history, it is going to take a big bite out of the food and vet bill budget.

“We budget for a few new cats each year, and the reality of rescuing at risk animals is that we also have a few cats cross the rainbow bridge each year,” Keahey said. “However, being requested to take nine cats all at once does not happen on a regular basis, and with winter being our leanest months for donations already, this is more of a stretch than we expected.”

In addition to the increased food budget, the new arrivals will all need to be spayed or neutered, she said, which will cost around $20,000.

Before proceeding, Keahey says they will wait until all the new adoptees are comfortable and “we get to know their mannerisms.”  The males can be neutered in their enclosure on the same day, but the females require a “full open surgery.”

“It will probably be 3 to 4 weeks before we start with the males,” she said. “We will require the assistance of a second vet to work with Dr. Cameron.”  

Keahey said they will put a manned 24-hour watch following the procedure to make sure there are no complications and “they don’t mess with their sutures, etc.” 

“We will watch each cat for a week before scheduling the next cat,” she added.

The sanctuary’s funding is solely dependent on the generosity of its donors — private donations, corporate sponsors and grants, said Keahey, and every donation “no matter how small or how large, goes directly to care for the cats.”

“It’s not about money,” she said. “It’s about providing a loving, caring, compassionate forever home for these creatures that did not choose to be born and bred into captivity, much less be used for entertainment purposes.”

Sheba, another new resident of In-Sync, poses for the camera.

To donate, visit http://insyncexotics.org

0 Comments

Related News

X-Treme Green event is tomorrow

X-Treme Green event is tomorrow

Mar 4, 2022 |

The city of Wylie and Community Waste Disposal (CWD) will once again host X-Treme Green from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Wylie Service Center, located at 949 Hensley Lane, behind Founders Park. The event is for Wylie residents only and will accept...

read more
City honors Black History Month

City honors Black History Month

Mar 3, 2022 |

The Wylie City Council and city staff took a moment to recognize Black History Month with Wylie resident Emma Stafford, during the Feb. 22 council meeting. Throughout February, many of Stafford’s personal belongings were featured at the Smith Public Library in honor...

read more
Taylor drops re-election bid

Taylor drops re-election bid

Mar 3, 2022 |

U.S. District 3 Rep. Van Taylor announced he will concede his bid for re-election to his runoff opponent, Keith Self, after admitting to a nine-month extramarital affair. The two-term Republican made the announcement Wednesday, March 2. “About a year ago, I made a...

read more
Wylie dominates district opener

Wylie dominates district opener

Mar 3, 2022 | ,

The Wylie Pirates won their first district game of the season, defeating South Garland 29-0 Tuesday night. The Pirates (1-0, 9-4) capitalized on 17 hits and four Titan errors to win the game. Jordyn Merrett hit a home run, while Sarah Roberge hit a double and a...

read more
Mayor gives ‘State of the City’ address

Mayor gives ‘State of the City’ address

Mar 2, 2022 |

Business owners and residents interested in learning about progress and plans for the city got to hear Mayor Matthew Porter speak at the Wylie Chamber of Commerce luncheon. Known as the State of the City address, the annual event was held Tuesday, Feb. 22, at the...

read more
Election results coming in

Election results coming in

Mar 2, 2022 |

Unofficial election results are in with 100% of Collin County precincts reporting. Although the final results are yet unknown for many state and federal races as precincts continue to count ballots, officials have called several key races. In U.S. District 3,...

read more
Possible human remains found in Sachse

Possible human remains found in Sachse

Mar 2, 2022 |

Sachse Police responded to a call Saturday, Feb. 26 because “possible human remains” were found on a property. Shortly before 6 p.m., officers arrived at the scene, 4500 Merritt Road, and talked with the property owner. The owner led them to a creek area where partial...

read more
Boots N’ Barbecue back in person this year

Boots N’ Barbecue back in person this year

Mar 2, 2022 |

Wylie residents dusted off their boots, enjoyed a plate of barbeque and opened their pocketbooks — all in the name of education. The annual Boots N’ Barbecue Gala, the largest fundraising event for the Wylie Education Foundation, was held Saturday, Feb. 26 at...

read more
Trial begins for Wylie man

Trial begins for Wylie man

Mar 1, 2022 |

Jury selection began yesterday in the trial of Wylie resident Guy Reffitt for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capital riot. Reffitt, 49, has been charged with five felonies, including civil disorder, obstruction of justice and entered restricted grounds with a firearm....

read more
Primary polls open until 7 p.m.

Primary polls open until 7 p.m.

Mar 1, 2022 |

Election Day is here for the Texas Primaries and Wylie voters are asked to cast their ballot in either the Republican or Democrat ­— but not both — primaries. Because Wylie is located within three counties ­— Collin, Dallas and Rockwall — voters will need to...

read more