Wylie dominates district opener

The Wylie Pirates won their first district game of the season, defeating South Garland 29-0 Tuesday night.

The Pirates (1-0, 9-4) capitalized on 17 hits and four Titan errors to win the game. Jordyn Merrett hit a home run, while Sarah Roberge hit a double and a triple. Madi Gardner got the win for Wylie in the circle, throwing a no-hitter.

This weekend, Wylie continues their season in the Tana Jo Thomason Memorial Tournament, beginning with a 3 p.m. matchup against Rains.

By Kyle Grondin • kgrondin@csmediatexas.com