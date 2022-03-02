Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Boots N’ Barbecue back in person this year

by | Mar 2, 2022 | Latest

Wylie residents dusted off their boots, enjoyed a plate of barbeque and opened their pocketbooks — all in the name of education.

The annual Boots N’ Barbecue Gala, the largest fundraising event for the Wylie Education Foundation, was held Saturday, Feb. 26 at Southfork Ranch in Parker. The event featured entertainment, live and silent auctions, a candy bar, and the much-anticipated game of Heads or Tails for a large cash prize. Proceeds raised at the event will be used to fund Wylie ISD teacher grants.

For the full story, see our March 2 issue or subscribe online.

Trial begins for Wylie man

Mar 1, 2022 |

Jury selection began yesterday in the trial of Wylie resident Guy Reffitt for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capital riot. Reffitt, 49, has been charged with five felonies, including civil disorder, obstruction of justice and entered restricted grounds with a firearm....

Primary polls open until 7 p.m.

Mar 1, 2022 |

Election Day is here for the Texas Primaries and Wylie voters are asked to cast their ballot in either the Republican or Democrat ­— but not both — primaries. Because Wylie is located within three counties ­— Collin, Dallas and Rockwall — voters will need to...

Wylie loses nail-biter to DeSoto

Feb 25, 2022 | ,

The Wylie Pirates battled to the finish, but their final shot at the buzzer fell short. Wylie (12-2, 24-11) got off to a hot start, but a difficult third quarter led to a 56-53 loss to DeSoto (7-7, 27-11). The Pirates jumped out to a 15-2 lead and were up 10 after the...

NTMWD annual maintenance scheduled for March

Feb 25, 2022 |

Residents may notice a slight change in the taste of their water in the coming weeks. The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) will temporarily change the disinfectant in its water treatment process from March 1 through March 29, 2022. The annual routine...

Wylie remains under winter weather warning

Feb 24, 2022 |

Much of North Texas, including Collin County, is under a freeze warning until 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24. According to the National Weather Service, freezing rain is expected to continue Thursday with the high for the day in the lower 30s. Travel remains hazardous...

P&Z Considers affordable housing

Feb 23, 2022 |

An affordable housing complex for those in need is one step closer to coming to Wylie after receiving approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission. The commission held two public hearings during the Tuesday, Feb. 15 meeting. The first public hearing was to...

Income adjusted housing approved

Feb 23, 2022 |

Wylie City Council held two public hearings and authorized the issuance and sale of bonds passed in the November 2021 election. The first public hearing was to rezone a 2.4-acre lot from neighborhood service to planned development - multi-family to allow for an...

City offices to close Thursday

Feb 23, 2022 |

Wylie city offices will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23 and remain closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Residents should expect trash pickup delays as Thursday services will shift to Friday. Pickup scheduled for Friday will be picked up Saturday. For updates, visit...

Lady Raiders open season with two wins

Feb 23, 2022 | ,

The Wylie East Lady Raiders opened the regular season with two wins in their opening week. Wylie East (2-4) hosted their first game of the season on Feb. 15, defeating Plano East 3-2 in extra innings. The Lady Raiders got a good pitching performance from Presleigh...

WISD closed Thursday

Feb 23, 2022 |

Wylie ISD events scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 23 have been canceled. All Wylie ISD schools and facilities will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 24, due to winter weather and the potential for power outages and poor travel conditions. All evening events and...

