Boots N’ Barbecue back in person this year

Wylie residents dusted off their boots, enjoyed a plate of barbeque and opened their pocketbooks — all in the name of education.

The annual Boots N’ Barbecue Gala, the largest fundraising event for the Wylie Education Foundation, was held Saturday, Feb. 26 at Southfork Ranch in Parker. The event featured entertainment, live and silent auctions, a candy bar, and the much-anticipated game of Heads or Tails for a large cash prize. Proceeds raised at the event will be used to fund Wylie ISD teacher grants.

