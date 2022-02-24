Wylie remains under winter weather warning

Much of North Texas, including Collin County, is under a freeze warning until 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.

According to the National Weather Service, freezing rain is expected to continue Thursday with the high for the day in the lower 30s.

Travel remains hazardous because of ice accumulation and TxDOT strongly advises Texans to stay off the road when winter weather presents dangerous driving conditions. If travel is necessary, TxDOT recommends drivers slow down and maintain a longer than normal following distance as speed limits are based on normal road and weather conditions.

Additionally, TxDOT urges extra caution on bridges, ramps and overpasses as they tend to freeze first.