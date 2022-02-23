WISD closed Thursday

Wylie ISD events scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 23 have been canceled.

All Wylie ISD schools and facilities will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 24, due to winter weather and the potential for power outages and poor travel conditions. All evening events and activities scheduled for today, Feb. 23 are canceled. We wanted to communicate this news to you as early as possible so that you may make any necessary arrangements for your family.

Other important information:

• No virtual or remote learning will take place.

• Coaches/directors will share updates about extracurricular

events with their respective students and families.

• Reminder: Wylie ISD’s designated “bad weather” days are

Monday, April 18 and Friday, May 27. The district will use

one of its bad weather days for tomorrow, and this day will

be made up on Monday, April 18.