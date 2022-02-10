Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Pirates end regular season with win, playoffs next

by | Feb 10, 2022 | Latest, Sports

The Wylie Pirates had already clinched their ticket to the playoffs but ended the regular season with a much-needed victory.

Wylie (11-3, 18-15) defeated North Garland 57-17 on Tuesday night to snap a brief two-game losing streak. The Pirates got off to a 22-4 in the first quarter, with Payton Miller leading the way with 16 points.

Clinching a tie for second in the 9-6A standings, Wylie will now face Rockwall in the bi-district round of the state Monday night. The two teams will face off at Mesquite Poteet at 7 p.m.

To read the full story, see next week’s issue. For more news and sports stories, see The Wylie News in print or online. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

By Kyle Grondin • kgrondin@csmediatexas.com

0 Comments

Related News

Wylie East prepares for playoffs

Wylie East prepares for playoffs

Feb 10, 2022 | ,

The Wylie East Lady Raiders basketball team is preparing for the postseason. After a tough finish to the regular season, Wylie East will play Frisco Memorial in the bi-district round of the state playoffs on Monday at 7 p.m. The Lady Raiders enter the postseason as...

read more
P&Z hears rezoning case

P&Z hears rezoning case

Feb 9, 2022 |

A building in the downtown historic district is one step closer to being rezoned for commercial and residential use after the Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing and vote during the Jan. 25 meeting. The property, located at 401 Keefer Street, has had...

read more
Council approves building code changes

Council approves building code changes

Feb 9, 2022 |

Wylie City Council held two public hearings and voted to approve several changes to the building codes. Plans Examiner Chris Montgomery said building codes are updated every three years and changes go will into effect March 1. Montgomery said homes constructed before...

read more
Incumbents file for re-election

Incumbents file for re-election

Feb 9, 2022 |

Two Wylie incumbents filed their paperwork to appear on the May ballot. Councilmember David R. Duke, Place 1, and Mayor pro tem Jeff Forrester, Place 3, have filed for re-election. Forrester submitted his paperwork Jan. 19, the first day of the filing period and Duke...

read more
Wylie library attracts pollinators

Wylie library attracts pollinators

Feb 9, 2022 |

What started as a community garden and the opportunity to teach children about growing produce has turned into a sanctuary for a threatened species. Although monarch butterflies are not officially listed as an endangered species, their population is declining and many...

read more
Pirates push to playoff with win

Pirates push to playoff with win

Feb 7, 2022 | ,

The Wylie Pirates defense was on full display once again in their 52-31 victory over Sachse Monday night. Making up the previously scheduled game from last Friday, Wylie (9-1, 20-9) got off to a 13-3 start in the first quarter while forcing four Sachse turnovers. The...

read more
Wylie ISD to remain closed￼

Wylie ISD to remain closed￼

Feb 3, 2022 |

Wylie ISD will remain closed Friday, Feb. 4 as inclement weather continues to impact North Texas. All WISD sporting events scheduled for Thursday and Friday have been canceled. Fof the time being, Saturday games will resume as originally scheduled. Wylie East High...

read more
Wylie East moves up to 6A

Wylie East moves up to 6A

Feb 3, 2022 | ,

The Wylie East Raiders are moving up to 6A, joining the Wylie Pirates. UIL announced its 2022-24 realignment Thursday morning, moving to District 9-6A. They'll make a nine-team district, joining Wylie and the seven Garland ISD schools. The move comes after Wylie East...

read more
Reigning district champs aim for repeat

Reigning district champs aim for repeat

Feb 3, 2022 | ,

The Wylie Pirates softball team is used to having success and aims to do so again in 2022.  Wylie finished 27-7 overall last season and won the district championship with a 13-1 record for the year. With four returning infielders and a few outfielders with the...

read more