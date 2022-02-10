Pirates end regular season with win, playoffs next

The Wylie Pirates had already clinched their ticket to the playoffs but ended the regular season with a much-needed victory.

Wylie (11-3, 18-15) defeated North Garland 57-17 on Tuesday night to snap a brief two-game losing streak. The Pirates got off to a 22-4 in the first quarter, with Payton Miller leading the way with 16 points.

Clinching a tie for second in the 9-6A standings, Wylie will now face Rockwall in the bi-district round of the state Monday night. The two teams will face off at Mesquite Poteet at 7 p.m.

By Kyle Grondin • kgrondin@csmediatexas.com