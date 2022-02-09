Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

P&Z hears rezoning case

Feb 9, 2022

A building in the downtown historic district is one step closer to being rezoned for commercial and residential use after the Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing and vote during the Jan. 25 meeting.

The property, located at 401 Keefer Street, has had many owners over the years. It is currently zoned for residential use only, but city officials said there has been a desire to see the property zoned for commercial use for some time.

Former owner Bob Heath said he brought the property with the intention to have it rezoned for commercial use, but shortly after the purchase, the property was redesignated in the historic district, which only allowed for residential purposes. Assistant City Manager Renae Ollie said the Wylie Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) currently owns the property and is working with a local business owner and resident to redevelop the property.

