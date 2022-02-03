Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Reigning district champs aim for repeat

The Wylie Pirates softball team is used to having success and aims to do so again in 2022. 

Wylie finished 27-7 overall last season and won the district championship with a 13-1 record for the year. With four returning infielders and a few outfielders with the team, the goal is to win the district again and have a strong playoff run. 

“We do have a lot of good returning talent and we’re still very young,” Damron said. “We have four seniors this season and only two were starters last year. We expect to continue to build off of last season and still be very good.” 

One of those returning players is Devin Chaky. The all-state infielder hit .500 for the season while driving in 56 runs 41 RBIs and stole 18 bases last season. She also had a .603 on-base percentage last season. 

“She’s kind of an all-around infielder for us who was just filling in for us as first base last season,” Damron said. “She’s going to be an important player for us this season playing around the field.” 

The big question looming for the Pirates remains in the circle after Averie Gunther graduated. She was an all-state pitcher last season, sporting a 14-4 record and 2.03 ERA to help the Pirates reached the regional quarterfinals last season. She also made an impact at the plate, hitting .455 with 49 runs and 49 RBIs. 

The Pirates’ answer is Madi Gardner, who pitched some at the team’s junior varsity and varsity levels. Entering her senior season, she’ll be tasked with leading the Wylie rotation featuring Aubrie Gunther, Jordyn Merritt and Hannah Messer.

To read the full story, see the Feb. 2 issue. For more news and sports stories see The Wylie News in print or online. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

By Kyle Grondin • kgrondin@csmediatexas.com

