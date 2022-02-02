Wylie, Wylie East athletes sign national letters of intent

Student-athletes at Wylie and Wylie East High School signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Overall, 20 athletes signed on national signing day in the Wylie schools.
For the full list of signings, see below.
Wylie High School:
Girls Soccer:
Ashlyn Wynne – East Texas Baptist University
Elizabeth Wynne – East Texas Baptist University
Myah Evans – Murray State College in Tishomingo, OK
Girls Track:
Arissa Grace McGowan – Amherst College
Boys Track & XC:
Nathanael Berhane – University of Texas
Lyndon Orr – Hill College in Hillsboro
Logan Popelka – Boston University
Football
Brock Sherman – Austin College
Josh Hernandez – Ottawa University
Christian Shane – Sul Ross University
Baseball
Bradley Fletcher – University of Texas Dallas
Wylie East High School:
Football
Tyler Jackson – West Texas A&M University
Maddox Fraley – Culver-Stockton College
Marcus Herbert – Lamar University
Caden Roeschen – Texas Wesleyan University
Josh Hollingsworth – Southeastern Oklahoma State University
Chase Campbell – Trinity University
Tennis
Triniti McBride – Hardin-Simmons University
Volleyball
Miranda Howard – Radford University
Dance
Gracie Tower – Dallas Baptist University
By Kyle Grondin • kgrondin@csmediatexas.com
