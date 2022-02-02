Parents question WISD library books￼

More than 150 Wylie students lined the halls of the Education Service Center waiting for their names to be called last week.

The students were being recognized for their various academic and athletic efforts by the district during the Jan. 24 Wylie ISD board of trustees meeting.

The board honored the National Merit Commended Students, the Wylie High School and Wylie East High School marching bands for earning a spot in the UIL State Marching Contest and the Academic All State Football teams from both high schools.

The board also recognized Wylie East High School journalism students for their wins in the Lone Star Writing Contest and recognized athletes from both high schools for making the UIL Cross Country State Meet.

Several residents spoke during the public forum portion of the meeting, some against the Diversity and Inclusion Program while others focused on different issues.

