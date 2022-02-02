Lady Raiders fall short in key district game

A tough third quarter for the Wylie East girls basketball spelled doom in their 43-38 loss to Princeton Tuesday night.

The Lady Raiders (9-3, 17-10) were outscored 11-4 in the third quarter by the Lady Panthers. In defeat, Wylie East struggled from the floor, particularly beyond the 3-point line.

Princeton’s victory likely means Wylie East will end the season as the third seed out of District 10-5A. They’ll travel to Sherman on Friday before wrapping up the regular season at home against McKinney North next Tuesday, Feb. 8.

By Kyle Grondin • kgrondin@csmediatexas.com