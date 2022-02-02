Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Lady Raiders fall short in key district game

by | Feb 2, 2022 | Latest, Sports

A tough third quarter for the Wylie East girls basketball spelled doom in their 43-38 loss to Princeton Tuesday night.

The Lady Raiders (9-3, 17-10) were outscored 11-4 in the third quarter by the Lady Panthers. In defeat, Wylie East struggled from the floor, particularly beyond the 3-point line.

Princeton’s victory likely means Wylie East will end the season as the third seed out of District 10-5A. They’ll travel to Sherman on Friday before wrapping up the regular season at home against McKinney North next Tuesday, Feb. 8.

For more news and sports stories see The Wylie News in print or online. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

By Kyle Grondin • kgrondin@csmediatexas.com

0 Comments

Related News

Comp plan committee tackles transportation

Comp plan committee tackles transportation

Feb 2, 2022 |

Developing a comprehensive plan is important to the growth of any city and Wylie, like most other cities, relies on its residents to offer feedback. The Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee is tasked with developing the plan with city staff and consultants but...

read more
Wylie PD releases crime stats

Wylie PD releases crime stats

Feb 2, 2022 |

Wylie Police Department reported the city’s 2021 crime rate decreased by 12% from 2020 figures last week. In a news release dated Jan. 25, the department said crime decreased despite a 13% increase in population and overall 6% increase in calls for services during the...

read more
Parents question WISD library books￼

Parents question WISD library books￼

Feb 2, 2022 |

More than 150 Wylie students lined the halls of the Education Service Center waiting for their names to be called last week. The students were being recognized for their various academic and athletic efforts by the district during the Jan. 24 Wylie ISD board of...

read more
Local artisan inspired by steampunk

Local artisan inspired by steampunk

Feb 2, 2022 |

One person’s trash is another person’s treasure. But in the case of artist Melinda Volker, it’s a potential jewelry piece.Volker has a knack for repurposing ordinary items from clock gears to auto parts into her jewelry designs. “I look for junk items and old things,”...

read more
Red Cross, NWS offer winter preparedness suggestions

Red Cross, NWS offer winter preparedness suggestions

Feb 1, 2022 |

Cold weather is due this week, reminding many Texans of last year’s storm which caused power outages across the state, damage to many homes and the deaths of over 200 Texans. The National Weather Service issued a warning for North Texas as freezing rain and snow is...

read more
Voter registration deadline is today

Voter registration deadline is today

Jan 31, 2022 |

Today is the last day to register to vote for the upcoming March 1 primary. To be eligible to vote in Texas an individual must be a U.S. citizen and a resident of the county where they submit the application. Voters must also be 17 years and 10 months old on the date...

read more
Wylie beats Sachse to open district play

Wylie beats Sachse to open district play

Jan 27, 2022 | ,

The Wylie Pirates defeated the Sachse Mustangs to open the District 9-6A competition Tuesday night. Wylie (1-0, 7-0-3) won a hard-fought road match, overcoming early Sachse pressure to keep the score even. Midway through the first half, Morgan Brown got the ball out...

read more
Financial audit shows no concern

Financial audit shows no concern

Jan 26, 2022 |

Wylie City Council approved an easement agreement, authorized the purchase of new firetrucks and accepted the findings of the 2020-21 financial audit. The city recognized several firefighters, EMS personnel and a dispatcher for their work saving resident Monica...

read more
Committee refines comp plan goals

Committee refines comp plan goals

Jan 26, 2022 |

One of the key elements in developing a city’s comprehensive plan is ensuring it meets the needs of the future. Because of this, many cities regularly review their comprehensive plan so that it remains in line with the city’s growth. Wylie is no exception. The city’s...

read more