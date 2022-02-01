Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Red Cross, NWS offer winter preparedness suggestions

by | Feb 1, 2022 | Latest

Cold weather is due this week, reminding many Texans of last year’s storm which caused power outages across the state, damage to many homes and the deaths of over 200 Texans.

The National Weather Service issued a warning for North Texas as freezing rain and snow is expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

According to the North Texas Red Cross it is best to plan ahead before a storm hits. Winter weather poses unique challenges to people faced with bitter cold, snow and ice.

For residents to heat their home safely, they should consider some of these tips from the Red Cross.

Give heaters plenty of space, and keep children, pets and furniture that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment. If residents use a space heater, place it on a level, hard and nonflammable surface, such as ceramic tile floor. Plug power cords directly into outlets – never into an extension cord.

A fire should not be left going in the fireplace unattended and use a glass or metal fire screen to keep fire and embers in the fireplace.  Portable space heaters should also be unplugged before going to bed.

Residents should also refrain from relying on a gas stove or oven to heat their homes.

It is important to have the chimney and flue inspected every year, especially if an individual plans to use a fireplace or wood stove for emergency heating.

If using a fireplace, wood stove or kerosene heater, it is important to install a smoke detector and a battery-operated carbon monoxide detector near the area to be heated. It is also important to test the detectors monthly and replace batteries twice a year.

The NWS also recommends keeping a multipurpose, dry-chemical fire extinguisher nearby and all fuel-burning equipment should be vented outside.

The furnace system and vent should be inspected by a qualified technician each year to ensure they are functioning properly.

In addition to covering external faucets, the Red Cross recommends keeping kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors open to allow warm air to circulate around indoor pipes. Residents should also drip cold water through faucets to help prevent a pipe from freezing.

If a home will be left unoccupied, the indoor temperature should be no less than 55 degrees.

In the event a pipe freezes, there are certain measures residents can take to thaw their pipes. Frozen pipes are likely to occur around the exterior of the home or near the foundation.

Residents can apply heat to frozen pipes using objects such as a hair dryer, an electric heating pad or towels soaked with hot water. While thawing a pipe, make sure the faucet remains open so water can flow unobstructed.

Homeowners should also call a licensed plumber in the event a pipe will not thaw in order to avoid more costly damage.

Pets should also be brought indoors during winter weather. If they are unable to be brought inside, make sure they have enough shelter to keep them warm and give them access to unfrozen water.

If residents must travel, they are encouraged to use extreme caution because roadways will likely freeze. They are also encouraged to check on neighbors, especially those living alone or who are elderly.

Finally, the NWS recommends residents to get the car ready for the storm by checking the vehicle’s antifreeze level, adding fluid as needed.

Windshield-wiper fluid with wintertime mixture and tires should have adequate tread air pressure. The gas tank should be near full to help avoid ice buildup in the tank and fuel lines.

The vehicle should be in good working order and residents should check their heater, defroster, brakes, brake fluid, ignition, emergency flashers, exhaust and battery to ensure they function properly.

For more information, residents can visit https://www.redcross.org/.

0 Comments

Related News

Voter registration deadline is today

Voter registration deadline is today

Jan 31, 2022 |

Today is the last day to register to vote for the upcoming March 1 primary. To be eligible to vote in Texas an individual must be a U.S. citizen and a resident of the county where they submit the application. Voters must also be 17 years and 10 months old on the date...

read more
Wylie beats Sachse to open district play

Wylie beats Sachse to open district play

Jan 27, 2022 | ,

The Wylie Pirates defeated the Sachse Mustangs to open the District 9-6A competition Tuesday night. Wylie (1-0, 7-0-3) won a hard-fought road match, overcoming early Sachse pressure to keep the score even. Midway through the first half, Morgan Brown got the ball out...

read more
Financial audit shows no concern

Financial audit shows no concern

Jan 26, 2022 |

Wylie City Council approved an easement agreement, authorized the purchase of new firetrucks and accepted the findings of the 2020-21 financial audit. The city recognized several firefighters, EMS personnel and a dispatcher for their work saving resident Monica...

read more
Committee refines comp plan goals

Committee refines comp plan goals

Jan 26, 2022 |

One of the key elements in developing a city’s comprehensive plan is ensuring it meets the needs of the future. Because of this, many cities regularly review their comprehensive plan so that it remains in line with the city’s growth. Wylie is no exception. The city’s...

read more
Law protecting tethered dogs goes in effect

Law protecting tethered dogs goes in effect

Jan 26, 2022 |

Texas is now a safer place for dogs thanks to the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act, which went into effect Jan. 18 and bars pet owners from using a chain to tether a dog outside. The law, Senate Bill 5, was vetoed last summer by Gov. Greg Abbott but subsequently passed during...

read more
WISD hosts prom closet

WISD hosts prom closet

Jan 26, 2022 |

Rather than buying a prom dress, which will likely only be worn once, Wylie ISD students will have the opportunity to receive one for free. Wylie ISD will once again offer its Prom Closet Pop-up Shops, available for any student who plans on attending a school...

read more
Wylie loses first district game

Wylie loses first district game

Jan 20, 2022 | ,

The Wylie Pirates defense started strong but couldn't hold on against the Garland Owls. In a battle of the top two teams in District 9-6A, Wylie (5-1, 14-8) lost to Garland (6-0, 14-1) 45-30. The game was close early, with the Pirates taking a 19-17 lead into the...

read more
Collin County holds hazard plan public hearing

Collin County holds hazard plan public hearing

Jan 20, 2022 |

If the winter storm last year proved anything, it pays to be prepared in the event of a natural disaster. Collin County Assistant Emergency Management Specialist Randall Gurney presented information about the county’s Hazard Mitigation Plan during a Wednesday, Jan. 12...

read more
Council passes parking ordinance

Council passes parking ordinance

Jan 19, 2022 |

Wylie City Council held several public hearings and passed an ordinance prohibiting parking near the intersection of Cloudcroft Drive and South Ballard Avenue at the Jan. 11 regular meeting. Council first discussed the parking ordinance in November 2021 after...

read more
Voter registration deadline coming soon

Voter registration deadline coming soon

Jan 19, 2022 |

Texas Secretary of State John Scott reminds all eligible Texas voters to ensure they are registered to vote before the upcoming deadline. The last day to register to vote for the upcoming March 1 primary race is Jan. 31. "Registering to vote in Texas is easy and...

read more