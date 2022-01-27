Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Wylie beats Sachse to open district play

by | Jan 27, 2022 | Latest, Sports

The Wylie Pirates defeated the Sachse Mustangs to open the District 9-6A competition Tuesday night.

Wylie (1-0, 7-0-3) won a hard-fought road match, overcoming early Sachse pressure to keep the score even. Midway through the first half, Morgan Brown got the ball out wide on the left-wing and struck it perfectly to the far post to give the Pirates the advantage.

While neither team sustained a lot of possession throughout the game, the Lady Mustangs had a late chance that saw goalkeeper Caleigh Monroe come up with two clutch saves. Jordyn Vitale scored the final goal in the last five seconds of the game.

The Pirates have their first district game at home this Friday.

By Kyle Grondin • kgrondin@csmediatexas.com

