WISD hosts prom closet

Rather than buying a prom dress, which will likely only be worn once, Wylie ISD students will have the opportunity to receive one for free.

Wylie ISD will once again offer its Prom Closet Pop-up Shops, available for any student who plans on attending a school function.

Joley Martin, family liaison for WISD said this would be the program’s sixth year, and there are no qualifiers for students who wish to receive a dress.

In addition, Martin said that the program has grown every year since its inception, adding that no funds go toward the prom closet and it runs only on donations.

Martin said the program is especially exciting because it highlights the “cycle of giving.”

