WDMA Prop C

Law protecting tethered dogs goes in effect

by | Jan 26, 2022 | Latest

Texas is now a safer place for dogs thanks to the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act, which went into effect Jan. 18 and bars pet owners from using a chain to tether a dog outside.

The law, Senate Bill 5, was vetoed last summer by Gov. Greg Abbott but subsequently passed during the third special session in the fall. Animal rights advocates said the bill is “a huge step forward in protecting everyone from the dangers of inhumane tethering.”

Along with disallowing chains for tether, the law establishes basic standards of shelter and care for dogs left outside. Owners will have to provide shelter, shade and clean water for their outdoor pets.

