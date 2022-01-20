Collin County holds hazard plan public hearing

If the winter storm last year proved anything, it pays to be prepared in the event of a natural disaster.

Collin County Assistant Emergency Management Specialist Randall Gurney presented information about the county’s Hazard Mitigation Plan during a Wednesday, Jan. 12 public hearing. This was the second of two public meetings on the updated plan, the first of which took place in November 2021.

The purpose of the public hearing was to allow local cities and community members to offer input or ask questions about the 2021 update to the Hazard Mitigation Plan.

For the full article, see our Jan. 20 issue or subscribe online.