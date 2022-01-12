WISD dedicates Williams Center

There was action on and off the court Tuesday, Jan. 4 as the Williams Center was officially dedicated by Wylie ISD.

The center was built with funds secured in the passage of the $193.7 million WISD bond in May 2019. Of the total bond amount, $87 million was used for renovations and additions to Wylie East High School.

The center has state-of-the-art amenities for athletics and fine arts events including basketball courts, seating for 2,000 depending on the event, lighting and audio and visual equipment. The 32,000 square-foot center was completed in December 2020.

