Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Election audit shows few issues

by | Jan 12, 2022 | Latest

The Secretary of State’s office released the findings of Phase 1 of the forensics audit of the November 2020 election, which shows few issues with the process.

In September 2021, the office of the Secretary of State (SOS) announced it would conduct a full forensic audit of the November 2020 election in the four biggest counties in Texas: Collin, Dallas, Harris and Tarrant.

Nearly 4 million votes were cast in the four counties — approximately 35% of the roughly 11.3 million votes cast statewide.

For the full story, see our Jan. 12 issue or subscribe online.

0 Comments

Related News

WISD dedicates Williams Center

WISD dedicates Williams Center

Jan 12, 2022 |

There was action on and off the court Tuesday, Jan. 4 as the Williams Center was officially dedicated by Wylie ISD. The center was built with funds secured in the passage of the $193.7 million WISD bond in May 2019. Of the total bond amount, $87 million was used for...

read more
COVID-19 continues to surge

COVID-19 continues to surge

Jan 12, 2022 |

Health officials reported the highest single day COVID-19 case count last week with more than 1 million infections. A total of 1,082,549 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, Jan. 3, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The large number of new...

read more
Dallas County opens additional testing sites

Dallas County opens additional testing sites

Jan 7, 2022 |

Amid a national testing shortage, Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) will open four additional testing sites. The new facilities in Dallas County will be for anyone who needs a PCR COVID test. In addition to COVID tests, flu tests will be available at...

read more
County livestock show opens next week

County livestock show opens next week

Jan 7, 2022 |

Pigs, cattle, sheep and goats will parade around the show ring next week to be judged in the 2022 Collin County Junior Livestock Show and Sale. The event, which features entries from FFA and 4-H members throughout the county, is set for the week of Jan. 8-15 at the...

read more
Red-hot Pirates defeat Rangers

Red-hot Pirates defeat Rangers

Jan 5, 2022 | ,

Early in the third quarter, Naaman Forest cut the Wylie Pirates’ lead to nine points and forced the Pirates to call a timeout. However, that was as close as they would get as the Pirates (2-0, 12-7) hit three-straight 3-point field goals en route to a 75-56 victory....

read more
Defense leads to Pirates fourth district victory

Defense leads to Pirates fourth district victory

Jan 5, 2022 | ,

While the offense had its ups-and-downs, the Wylie Pirates defense led the way in defeating Naaman Forest 37-22 Tuesday night. Wylie (4-0, 11-12) held Naaman Forest to just 10 points in the second half, creating several turnovers. The Lady Rangers attempted to use its...

read more
P&Z tables restaurant talk

P&Z tables restaurant talk

Jan 5, 2022 |

The Wylie Planning and Zoning Commission left the drive-thru in the rear-view, tabling a special use request at its most recent meeting. The commission considered three new site plans, one amendment to an existing site plan and held a public hearing in the Dec. 21,...

read more
Wylie Animal Shelter to host low-cost vaccine clinic

Wylie Animal Shelter to host low-cost vaccine clinic

Jan 5, 2022 |

While President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate is being argued in court, Wylie pet owners do not have a choice. City ordinance requires pet owners to vaccinate their animals, however, low cost options are available. The Wylie Animal Shelter is partnering with the Texas...

read more
Best of balloting now open

Best of balloting now open

Jan 5, 2022 |

Shop local. Eat local. Drink local. Now cast your ballot and Vote local. Voting for the annual Best of Wylie contest is now open and will continue through the end of the month. Whether you’ve lived in the Wylie area one year or 10 years, we know you’ve cultivated a...

read more
Council discusses ethics policy

Council discusses ethics policy

Jan 5, 2022 |

Wylie City Council held a workshop concerning the code of conduct ordinance during the Dec. 14, 2021, regular meeting. Two different options were presented for council's consideration: one option with a Board of Review and one without. City Attorney Richard Abernathy...

read more