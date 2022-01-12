Election audit shows few issues

The Secretary of State’s office released the findings of Phase 1 of the forensics audit of the November 2020 election, which shows few issues with the process.

In September 2021, the office of the Secretary of State (SOS) announced it would conduct a full forensic audit of the November 2020 election in the four biggest counties in Texas: Collin, Dallas, Harris and Tarrant.

Nearly 4 million votes were cast in the four counties — approximately 35% of the roughly 11.3 million votes cast statewide.

