Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Dallas County opens additional testing sites

by | Jan 7, 2022 | Latest

Amid a national testing shortage, Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) will open four additional testing sites.

The new facilities in Dallas County will be for anyone who needs a PCR COVID test. In addition to COVID tests, flu tests will be available at some locations.

DCHHS is partnering with Dallas College, the city of Irving, the city of Dallas Parks and Recreation Department, and Fair Park to open four additional drive-thru testing facilities.  

“DCHHS is continuing to work to expand access to testing across Dallas County. Four new testing sites will open early next week to help meet the demand from the community, and DCHHS is exploring additional testing sites as well,” DCHHS Director Dr. Philip Huang said. “To help keep our community safe during this winter COVID surge, it is vital that people get tested, continue to wear a mask, and get their vaccine and booster.”

 According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), anyone who may have been exposed to someone with COVID should test five days after their exposure, or as soon as symptoms occur.

The testing locations are the following: Dallas College North Lake Campus, located at 5001 N McArthur Boulevard; Trinity View Park, located at 2221 E State Highway 356; Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center, located at 5150 Mark Trail Way; and Fair Park Lot 13, located at 3809 Grand Ave.

The Dallas College and Trinity View Park sites open Monday, Jan. 10. Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center will begin testing Tuesday, Jan. 11, and the Fair Park facility will open Wednesday, Jan. 13.

PCR and flu tests will be available at every site except for Trinity Park which will only offer PCR testing. Residents who wish to make an appointment may visit mycovidappointment.com, and each facility will be by appointment only.

DCHHS is working to open additional testing sites throughout Dallas County. More information will be available once the sites are ready to operate. 

Residents can visit bit.ly/3pZhXlE to find a COVID testing site near them.

0 Comments

Related News

County livestock show opens next week

County livestock show opens next week

Jan 7, 2022 |

Pigs, cattle, sheep and goats will parade around the show ring next week to be judged in the 2022 Collin County Junior Livestock Show and Sale. The event, which features entries from FFA and 4-H members throughout the county, is set for the week of Jan. 8-15 at the...

read more
Red-hot Pirates defeat Rangers

Red-hot Pirates defeat Rangers

Jan 5, 2022 | ,

Early in the third quarter, Naaman Forest cut the Wylie Pirates’ lead to nine points and forced the Pirates to call a timeout. However, that was as close as they would get as the Pirates (2-0, 12-7) hit three-straight 3-point field goals en route to a 75-56 victory....

read more
Defense leads to Pirates fourth district victory

Defense leads to Pirates fourth district victory

Jan 5, 2022 | ,

While the offense had its ups-and-downs, the Wylie Pirates defense led the way in defeating Naaman Forest 37-22 Tuesday night. Wylie (4-0, 11-12) held Naaman Forest to just 10 points in the second half, creating several turnovers. The Lady Rangers attempted to use its...

read more
P&Z tables restaurant talk

P&Z tables restaurant talk

Jan 5, 2022 |

The Wylie Planning and Zoning Commission left the drive-thru in the rear-view, tabling a special use request at its most recent meeting. The commission considered three new site plans, one amendment to an existing site plan and held a public hearing in the Dec. 21,...

read more
Wylie Animal Shelter to host low-cost vaccine clinic

Wylie Animal Shelter to host low-cost vaccine clinic

Jan 5, 2022 |

While President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate is being argued in court, Wylie pet owners do not have a choice. City ordinance requires pet owners to vaccinate their animals, however, low cost options are available. The Wylie Animal Shelter is partnering with the Texas...

read more
Best of balloting now open

Best of balloting now open

Jan 5, 2022 |

Shop local. Eat local. Drink local. Now cast your ballot and Vote local. Voting for the annual Best of Wylie contest is now open and will continue through the end of the month. Whether you’ve lived in the Wylie area one year or 10 years, we know you’ve cultivated a...

read more
Council discusses ethics policy

Council discusses ethics policy

Jan 5, 2022 |

Wylie City Council held a workshop concerning the code of conduct ordinance during the Dec. 14, 2021, regular meeting. Two different options were presented for council's consideration: one option with a Board of Review and one without. City Attorney Richard Abernathy...

read more
Tax bills due Jan. 31

Tax bills due Jan. 31

Jan 5, 2022 |

To avoid fines and penalties, Wylie property owners are reminded that the deadline to pay property taxes to the Collin County Tax Office is Monday, January 31. Tax statements were mailed to property owners in October last year from the county tax office on behalf of...

read more
Garland police investigating homicide

Garland police investigating homicide

Dec 29, 2021 |

Garland Police identified the gunman who killed three juveniles and wounded another at a Garland gas station the evening of Sunday, Dec. 26. Police believe the gunman, identified as Abel Elias Acosta, 14, is armed, dangerous and evading arrest. According to Lt. Pedro...

read more
Wylie celebrates state champion in 2021

Wylie celebrates state champion in 2021

Dec 29, 2021 | ,

The Wylie Pirates 2021 sports season was a return to normal schedules. Slowly getting away from COVID-19 restrictions, the Pirates’ spring sports seasons saw plenty of success. Wylie featured prominent athletes across all sports, including state champions,...

read more