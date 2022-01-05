Wylie Animal Shelter to host low-cost vaccine clinic

While President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate is being argued in court, Wylie pet owners do not have a choice.

City ordinance requires pet owners to vaccinate their animals, however, low cost options are available. The Wylie Animal Shelter is partnering with the Texas Coalition for Animal Protection (TCAP) to host a low-cost vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. until noon, Saturday, Jan. 15, to help with the process.

The clinic will be held at the Wylie Animal Shelter, located at 949 Hensley Lane, building 100.

