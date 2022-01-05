Defense leads to Pirates fourth district victory

While the offense had its ups-and-downs, the Wylie Pirates defense led the way in defeating Naaman Forest 37-22 Tuesday night.

Wylie (4-0, 11-12) held Naaman Forest to just 10 points in the second half, creating several turnovers. The Lady Rangers attempted to use its size advantage throughout the game but struggled to connect on entry passes.

The Pirates seized control in the second half. With the score even at 12 at the halftime break, Payton Miller and Lynn Nwachukwu took over the offensive end. The duo combined for 13 of the team’s 15 points in the quarter and went on an 11-0 run.

Wylie will host Lakeview Centennial this Friday.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]