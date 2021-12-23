Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Time to Regroup: Raiders hunt for playoff spot

by | Dec 23, 2021 | Latest, Sports

The Wylie East boys soccer team enters the new year looking to regroup with a younger team.

For the first time in three seasons, the Raiders will need to replace a large senior class. Coach Jeremy Seeton said he believes this year’s team is capable of great things and is excited to get started.

They graduated 14 seniors, including midfielder Elliot Janway, midfielder Eduardo Avalos-Esquivel, defender Colton Pannell, defender Michael Truong and defender Sergio Aquino.

Janway was named the district’s Most Valuable Player, while Avalos-Esquivel, Pannell and Truong were named to the all-district first team.

Behind that leadership, the Raiders had a successful 2021 season, finishing with a 17-6-2 overall record, including a 12-4 mark in district. They made the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year finishing third in the district and losing 3-0 to Frisco in the bi-district round.

For the complete story, see the Dec. 22 edition of The Wylie News. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

0 Comments

Related News

Lady Raiders defeat The Colony

Lady Raiders defeat The Colony

Dec 22, 2021 | ,

The Lady Raiders kept their winning streak alive after defeating The Colony 54-39 Tuesday afternoon. They scored 12 of the final 16 points in the first quarter to lead by five points. By halftime, Wylie East led 31-16 thanks to a defense that held The Colony scoreless...

read more
FDA approves COVID pill

FDA approves COVID pill

Dec 22, 2021 |

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) to Pfizer’s pill, Paxlovid, to treat COVID-19 Wednesday, Dec. 22. The antiviral pill is the first authorized to treat people with COVID-19 at home before they need to be hospitalized....

read more
Esports grows in popularity

Esports grows in popularity

Dec 22, 2021 |

Some high school students want to prove not all athletes play on a field or a court. The Wylie High School esports program has been around for a few years, but has taken off recently, says coach Jeremy Stout. Esports is a form of competition where athletes play video...

read more
Governor discusses grid reliability

Governor discusses grid reliability

Dec 22, 2021 |

Governor Greg Abbott held meetings last week to discuss the reliability of the power grid and preparedness ahead of the winter season. Abbott and energy leaders discussed actions already taken and improvements implemented by both providers and the state following the...

read more
Life changes lead to tamale sales

Life changes lead to tamale sales

Dec 22, 2021 |

Selling shaved ice in the summer and tamales in the fall and winter months might sound a bit random, but one Wylie couple is having fun making it their seasonal hustle. In 2018, after successfully battling cancer, John Davila was forced to retire early from his...

read more
Wylie cruises to district win over South Garland

Wylie cruises to district win over South Garland

Dec 18, 2021 | ,

The Pirates defense and transition offense led the way as they cruised to defeat South Garland 63-19 Friday. After the first quarter, Wylie (2-0, 7-11) jumped out to an early 18-5 lead and never looked back. South Garland (0-2, 2-9) struggled to get into its offensive...

read more
Lady Raiders open district with Denison victory

Lady Raiders open district with Denison victory

Dec 15, 2021 | ,

The Lady Raiders overcame a late Denison run to win their district opener 69-63 Tuesday night. Wylie East had a good start early, leading 20-11 at the end of the first quarter. Denison cut the lead by halftime to six points.  In the second half, the Lady Yellow...

read more
Girls soccer ready for another successful season

Girls soccer ready for another successful season

Dec 15, 2021 | ,

Kody Christensen is used to entering a season with high expectations. Since winning their first 5A state championship in 2015, coach Christensen and the Lady Raiders girls soccer team’s goal is to win a second. Since then, they have had a lot of success, reaching the...

read more
Don’t shop: Adopt a shelter pet this year

Don’t shop: Adopt a shelter pet this year

Dec 15, 2021 |

Christmas may be a good time to add a four-legged family member to the mix, but there are some things to consider before doing so.  The Wylie Animal Shelter, located at 949 Hensley Lane Building 100, is dedicated to ensuring pets are adopted into loving homes. So...

read more