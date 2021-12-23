Time to Regroup: Raiders hunt for playoff spot

The Wylie East boys soccer team enters the new year looking to regroup with a younger team.

For the first time in three seasons, the Raiders will need to replace a large senior class. Coach Jeremy Seeton said he believes this year’s team is capable of great things and is excited to get started.

They graduated 14 seniors, including midfielder Elliot Janway, midfielder Eduardo Avalos-Esquivel, defender Colton Pannell, defender Michael Truong and defender Sergio Aquino.

Janway was named the district’s Most Valuable Player, while Avalos-Esquivel, Pannell and Truong were named to the all-district first team.

Behind that leadership, the Raiders had a successful 2021 season, finishing with a 17-6-2 overall record, including a 12-4 mark in district. They made the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year finishing third in the district and losing 3-0 to Frisco in the bi-district round.

