Governor discusses grid reliability

Governor Greg Abbott held meetings last week to discuss the reliability of the power grid and preparedness ahead of the winter season.

Abbott and energy leaders discussed actions already taken and improvements implemented by both providers and the state following the February winter storm. These actions include updating winter preparedness plans, ongoing meetings with plant managers and winterization of all components of the power grid, which includes implementation of insulation, heat tracing and windbreakers at power plants.

Energy leaders outlined resources they have invested in over the past year, including additional back-up generators, dual fuel sources, permanent fuel tanks, heater and spare parts.

Several providers also discussed their efforts to ensure the natural gas supply is available this winter to fuel power plants, including on-site storage of natural gas and designation of natural gas facilities as critical to ensure they maintain power during energy emergencies.

Providers also detailed proactive communication plans for customers before, during and after potential outages, enhanced employee training, and increase coordination between the electric and natural gas industries. Abbott noted the importance of a proactive, not reactive, response to winter weather and power outages. The governor reaffirmed the state’s commitment to working with energy providers to ensure resources, support and supplies are provided to customers no matter the situation.

“The state of Texas has taken unprecedented steps to protect our critical power infrastructures and increase power generation to ensure that our electric grid is reliable and capable of meeting demands,” Abbott said in a news release. “We will continue to work collaboratively with energy providers across the state to further the dependability of the grid and ensure Texans do not face power outages like those experienced last winter.”

