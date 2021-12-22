Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Esports grows in popularity

Some high school students want to prove not all athletes play on a field or a court.

The Wylie High School esports program has been around for a few years, but has taken off recently, says coach Jeremy Stout.

Esports is a form of competition where athletes play video games, often as a team.

Competitions have been a longstanding tradition of video game culture, but high school esports have grown significantly in recent years with student athletes earning college scholarships and some going on to play video games professionally. 

A summit held by the International Olympic Committee acknowledged the sport’s growing popularity. The committee has also explored possibilities to include esports in future Olympic competitions but only for sports-simulating games such as basketball or football. 

