Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Reigning district champion Pirates ready for new start

by | Dec 16, 2021 | Latest, Sports

The battle was going to be tough for the Wylie Pirates girls soccer team to repeat the successes of the 2020-21 season, but it’s even more complicated than previously imagined.

Wylie finished the season as the 13-1 district champions of District 9-6A, outscoring opponents 107-8 throughout the regular season. With seven senior starters graduating from the team before, replicating that success was always tricky.

“It’s going to be, age-wise, an older team again this season,” head coach Chris Bezner said. “We have 12 seniors this year, but nine juniors and sophomores to work with as well. We’ve got to figure out how that’s going to look. A lot of those girls don’t have varsity experience and we’ll have to see who fits when the games get started.”

To make matters worse, Wylie also lost two significant contributors before the season began. Amelia Leggett, District 9-6A’s 2020 Most Valuable Player and leading goal scorer for the Pirates, is out for the season with an injury. The senior forward was a major part of the offensive game plan for Wylie.

“It was a different team from last year,” Bezner said. “We’re just going to try and focus on playing more sound defensively and create as many chances as we can. We haven’t put a focus on the number of goals we want to score, but the focus is just building together and focusing on the task at hand.”

Along with Leggett, senior center back Carringtyn Johnson will miss some time with an injury of her own. Johnson was a second-team all-district player last season and one of the critical pieces to a Pirates team that allowed less than a goal per game.

With the talent on the roster, coach Bezner and his players believe the task is still achievable to win the district and reach the postseason.

Wylie’s plans to work a little more structured on the offensive end. Last season’s experience allowed the team to change formations constantly and apply pressure when needed, given the forward depth of the group.

With new faces gaining experience, especially at the forward position, the Pirates will try different things on the offensive end to open up scoring opportunities.

For the complete story, see the Dec. 15 edition of The Wylie News. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]

0 Comments

Related News

Lady Raiders open district with Denison victory

Lady Raiders open district with Denison victory

Dec 15, 2021 | ,

The Lady Raiders overcame a late Denison run to win their district opener 69-63 Tuesday night. Wylie East had a good start early, leading 20-11 at the end of the first quarter. Denison cut the lead by halftime to six points.  In the second half, the Lady Yellow...

read more
Girls soccer ready for another successful season

Girls soccer ready for another successful season

Dec 15, 2021 | ,

Kody Christensen is used to entering a season with high expectations. Since winning their first 5A state championship in 2015, coach Christensen and the Lady Raiders girls soccer team’s goal is to win a second. Since then, they have had a lot of success, reaching the...

read more
Don’t shop: Adopt a shelter pet this year

Don’t shop: Adopt a shelter pet this year

Dec 15, 2021 |

Christmas may be a good time to add a four-legged family member to the mix, but there are some things to consider before doing so.  The Wylie Animal Shelter, located at 949 Hensley Lane Building 100, is dedicated to ensuring pets are adopted into loving homes. So...

read more
Resident input needed for Comprehensive Plan update

Resident input needed for Comprehensive Plan update

Dec 15, 2021 |

The city of Wylie is asking for community input in the year-long process of updating the Comprehensive Plan, a long-range, decision-making guide for future growth and development of the city. The planning process is currently in the second of four phases and consists...

read more
Skills USA students partner with Wylie Way Christmas

Skills USA students partner with Wylie Way Christmas

Dec 15, 2021 |

Many school clubs emphasize the importance of academics, but one Wylie ISD club also focuses on giving back to the community. McMillan Junior High School Skills USA academic club students joined in to help with the Wylie Way Christmas by assembling several bikes...

read more
Primary filings draw to a close

Primary filings draw to a close

Dec 14, 2021 |

The Republican and Democrat filing period for the March 1, 2022 primaries closed with several candidates drawing challengers in their perspective races. Filing closed Monday, Dec. 13 and candidates for county-level offices signed up with county political party chairs,...

read more
Lady Raiders lose to Bishop Lynch

Lady Raiders lose to Bishop Lynch

Dec 11, 2021 | ,

In their first game at the new Williams Center, Wylie East lost their final pre-district game to Bishop Lynch 52-39 Friday night. They started off well, leading 15-11 at the end of the first quarter. Bishop Lynch cut into the lead by halftime, trailing 23-22 at the...

read more
Wylie starts perfect in Forney

Wylie starts perfect in Forney

Dec 10, 2021 | ,

After a quick start from Sulphur Springs, Wylie found its footing on the defensive end Thursday. Trailing 19-11 early in the second quarter, the Pirates started to get stops and went on to defeat Sulphur Springs 65-56 in their opening game of the Forney ISD Winter...

read more
Nwachukwu leads Wylie offense in victory over Boyd

Nwachukwu leads Wylie offense in victory over Boyd

Dec 8, 2021 | ,

Lynn Nwachukwu's 14 points led the way as the Wylie Pirates defeated McKinney Boyd 48-30. The Pirates (5-11) picked up their third win in the last six days on the road behind a strong second-half performance. Wylie outscored Boyd 26-10 in the third and fourth quarters...

read more