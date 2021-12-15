Resident input needed for Comprehensive Plan update

The city of Wylie is asking for community input in the year-long process of updating the Comprehensive Plan, a long-range, decision-making guide for future growth and development of the city.

The planning process is currently in the second of four phases and consists of 14 goals in three different categories.

City council first heard the goals in a work session during the Oct. 12 regular council meeting.

Planning Manager Jasen Haskins said staff and consultants from Freese and Nichols, a planning and engineering firm, have completed a draft of the opening chapters of the Comprehensive Master Plan.

As part of the process, Haskins said the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee (CPAC) met to provide input on goals for the city’s future.

