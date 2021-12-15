Lady Raiders open district with Denison victory

The Lady Raiders overcame a late Denison run to win their district opener 69-63 Tuesday night.

Wylie East had a good start early, leading 20-11 at the end of the first quarter. Denison cut the lead by halftime to six points.

In the second half, the Lady Yellow Jackets continued to cut into the deficit, trailing by three points at the end of the third quarter after holding the Lady Raiders to eight points. Both teams scored well in the fourth quarter, combining for 53 points, but Wylie East did enough to win.

Malayla Harold scored a team-high 24 points. Taylor Dailey scored 22 points, while LeAire Nicks scored 12.

The Lady Raiders will play at Lovejoy Friday.

